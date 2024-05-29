DPM Fadillah calls on media practitioners to uphold ethics, integrity

KUALA LUMPUR (May 29): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof called on media practitioners to uphold ethics and integrity while carrying out their duty to deliver accurate information to the public.

He stated that the theme of National Journalists’ Day (Hawana) 2024, ‘Etika Teras Kewartawanan Mapan’, should serve as a benchmark and a reminder, to ensure that the information conveyed is accurate and beneficial.

He urged journalists to take responsibility for the news they share, rather than resorting to click-bait tactics.

“In this digital era where everything is at your fingertips, I understand the challenges faced by journalists and media practitioners.

“However, I believe you are all capable of facing any challenges that come your way, ensuring that the media industry in this country remains relevant and a preferred choice,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He emphasised that media practitioners play a pivotal role as unsung heroes in nation-building, particularly in disseminating government policies, initiatives, and programmes aimed at enhancing the welfare of the people and fostering prosperity.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, extended his prayers to every journalist and media practitioner, advising them to remain resilient and steadfast while adhering to ethics and integrity in responsibly fulfilling the duties entrusted to them.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Umno President, extended his greetings on the occasion of National Journalists’ Day, representing the party leadership nationwide.

May 29 is commemorated as National Journalists’ Day in honour and recognition of the contributions of media practitioners, marking the publication of the first edition of Utusan Malaysia newspaper on that day in 1939. – Bernama