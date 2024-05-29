Every Unduk Ngadau needs to be role model for youth, says outgoing beauty queen Carol

KOTA KINABALU (May 29): Every Unduk Ngadau (beauty queen) crowned in the beauty pageant at the Pesta Kaamatan cultural event, needs to be a role model for youth throughout the country, especially in Sabah.

The outgoing queen (2023 Unduk Ngadau) Carol Abbey Gail said when she was crowned Unduk Ngadau, ‘Sumandak’ (meaning Lady in Kadazandusun) was highly regarded by the community, especially the youth, therefore she must possess good behaviour and humility to be role models.

She said it was vital for each Unduk Ngadau, whether at state, district or at all levels, to make the competition a platform to convey a positive message to the community, especially about unity, in addition to playing a role in preserving the culture and heritage of The Land Below the Wind.

“When a contestant is crowned Unduk Ngadau, she indirectly becomes a role model as well as an influencer, so it (competition) needs to be used as a platform to inspire the community, especially the youth, on how to carry out her duties and handle the trust given to her,” she said when interviewed by the Sabah Information Department and Bernama.

“A positive value is always humility no matter where you are, whatever the situation, whoever you meet, their age or background. Every Unduk Ngadau needs to have maturity in decision-making and when talking with others.”

Unduk Ngadau 2024, which is in its 64th edition, will see 51 finalists who are Unduk Ngadau of their respective levels, compete in the final stage on Friday (May 31), The contestants include six from the Peninsula, as well as one each from Labuan and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Carol, 25, said in an effort to preserve culture and heritage it was important for Unduk Ngadau to learn and be fluent in their respective mother tongue to attract more people, especially the youth, to learn their own mother tongue.

The Kadazan lass from Papar said she learned her mother tongue by speaking in it with her father and even has a Kadazan language dictionary to understand the words or sentences he spoke.

“Every day, I learn one or two words in the Kadazan language and then try to make sentences using those words. This way, day by day I get to know more and more. Always speaking my mother tongue with elders is very helpful because they can teach and correct us,” she said.

The Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) graduate advises youth to reject shame and ignore negative words of others when using their mother tongue in their daily conversations because they are the hope to ensure that their mother tongue remains passed down from one generation to the next.

Carol said to succeed one day, youth must have an attitude of never giving up and accepting failure as part and parcel of making oneself better.

“After trying our best, then only we enjoy whatever we do…and things will go smoothly,” she said.

“If you want to compete, you need a strong mentality so that you will be confident on stage, especially during the question-and-answer session and public speaking later. Practice your mother tongue,” she advises the 51 contestants.

Carol also advises them to eat well, especially taking vitamins and fruits, as well as making sure to stay hydrated to ensure they are in good health.

“Prepare your clothes and jewellery in advance, and do not do these at the last minute. Also, the most important thing is to be yourself to highlight our inner beauty,” she added. – Bernama