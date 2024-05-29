Fire destroys 14 doors of Baram longhouse, leaves 46 homeless

MIRI (May 29): A fire razed to the ground 14 units of a 102-door longhouse in Baram and left 46 residents homeless yesterday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said villagers managed to stop the fire from spreading further by using existing water sources.

“The fire was brought under control and prevented from spreading to the next unit, which was three feet away,” Bomba said in a statement today.

“The total number of houses in Kampung Long Bangan is 102 doors and only 14 doors were burnt.”

A Sarawak Bomba Operations Centre spokesperson said the Marudi fire station received an emergency call on the incident from Long Leng village chief Maester Lolle at 9.05am.

According to initial information received, the fire broke out at around 5am.

Three firefighters from Marudi led by station chief assistant fire superintendent Maureen Sim drove to the scene.

“The travel distance to the location is approximately 248km from Marudi station. When the team arrived at the scene at 3.04pm, they found that a fire involving a non-permanent structure 14-door longhouse had been completely burned down,” said the statement.

A four-wheel drive vehicle and a motorcycle were also destroyed in the fire.

The Marudi team is helping Bomba’s Zone 6 Miri Fire Investigation Division with the investigation on the cause of the fire and value of damages.