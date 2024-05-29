Following Baram longhouse fire, Bomba warns public to be vigilant on fire safety this Gawai

KUCHING (May 29): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has called on the public to remain vigilant regarding fire safety, especially during the Gawai celebration.

Bomba also launched a short video on its social media platforms to remind the public of fire prevention and awareness.

“Yesterday (May 28) a longhouse fire broke out at Kampung Long Bangan Apoh in Baram, which destroyed 14 out of the 102 doors and displaced a total of 46 longhouse folks,” Bomba Sarawak acting director Tiong Ling Hii told reporters following the launch of the Gawai fire safety campaign here today.

He pointed out the longhouse folk had been preparing to celebrate Gawai this weekend.

Last year, the department recorded 16 longhouse fires in Sarawak, where only three were saved from being destroyed by residents.

“From the three longhouses, properties worth a total of RM5.07 million were saved,” said Tiong.

He added that between January and April this year, six longhouse fires have been recorded, four of which were saved along with property worth RM1.45 million.

Tiong stressed the important role of volunteer firefighters as first responders during longhouse fires.

“This year, we have a total of 58 registered Bomba volunteer teams. However, only 38 teams are still active and we will be doing our best to reactive the other 20 teams,” he said.

“We were informed that some of the teams, which are not active, have yet to hold their annual general meeting which is why they have been deregistered from the Registrar of Societies.”

As such, he said the department cannot provide the yearly RM3,000 grant until the volunteer teams have been reactivated.

“This year, we are planning to reach out and be more proactive on the ground through engagement programmes and hopefully we can increase the number of Bomba volunteer teams in Sarawak,” he added.

Bomba Sarawak has 2,006 members under 175 Bomba Community teams throughout the state.

During the joint press conference, Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) environmental quality controller Jack Lian called on all industry players, especially those involved in the vehicle tyre trade, to recycle their used tyres at ZHA Environmental.

“ZHA Environmental is a company which turns used car tyres into rubber pellets which are used for playground floorings and other applications,” said Jack.

He said between 2013 and 2023, the company has collected around nine million used car tyres for recycling.

This could eliminate any risk of fires involving rubber tyres, he added.