Gawai 2024 maximum price scheme involves eight items, effective till June 4

KUCHING (May 29): The Gawai Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme 2024 involves eight food items, effective until this June 4.

They are chicken wings, live spent hens, curled dried chilies, garlic (China), imported round cabbages (Indonesia and China, excluding those from Beijing), pork, pig’s intestines and lard, and live pig (maximum price at farm level only).

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) enforcement division director-general Datuk Azman Adam is calling upon all retailers and wholesalers to comply with the price control scheme throughout the period.

“We have held engagement sessions with various ministries and representatives from the industry to ensure that the public, especially the consumers in Sarawak, can celebrate this upcoming Gawai Dayak festival with ease, without any issues of food supply shortage,” he said when met during an inspection on Farley Supermarket at Mile 6 here today.

He said the price-control scheme for Gawai Dayak 2024 is enforced under the Price Control Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

He added that apart from the listed food items, prices for other essential food such as cooking oil and eggs were also being constantly regulated by the government.

Moreover, Azman said there were 189 officers from the KPDN’s enforcement division being stationed at 11 branches across Sarawak, with another 97 officers being tasked with monitoring the prices of controlled food items.

“Last year, we carried out about 1,000 inspections, with 18 cases open for investigation, and we did not receive any complaints about non-compliance regarding the ceiling price set by the government during the Gawai Dayak.

“I hope there would be no issues with non-compliance this year as well.”

Azman added that inspections would be carried out at wholesalers’ premises, with them being subjected to the six-day maximum price scheme, so as to ensure that the retailers could enjoy acceptable profit margins during this festive season.

On a separate note, he commended Farley Supermarket for its initiative in offering the controlled food items at prices lower than the ceiling range set by the government.

“This shows one of many responsible and ethical business practices,” he added.

To check the maximum price list of controlled food items for this year’s Gawai Dayak festive season, go to www.kpdn.gov.my.