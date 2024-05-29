Idris: Social media writers out to demonise Sarawak’s leaders, create political instability

KUCHING (May 29): There are social media writers out to demonise Sarawak’s leadership and create political instability, warned Datuk Idris Buang.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) information chief likened such write-ups to poison pen letters.

“I would like to remind and advise Sarawakians to ignore some new sites or portals, in the social media, that like to carry articles by writers who are not congruous to and, in fact, are jealous of the political stability and harmony in Sarawak,” he told The Borneo Post today.

The State Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker cautioned that these so-called writers are in essence disseminators of falsehood and seemingly acting like harbingers of doom.

According to him, Sarawakians are proud of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg because of his great leadership in uniting Sarawak’s multiracial and multireligious people.

“We are very fortunate to have a leader with such outstanding wit and wisdom in successfully steering and charting the way for Sarawak from the time he took over, especially through the stormy period of Covid-19 pandemic until the present moment.

“His nimbleness and astute efforts in bringing Sarawak’s economy to a much higher level is awesome. Under his captainship, our revenue has doubled tremendously from an annual ‘stream’ of just RM4 billion to RM6 billion to that of RM10 billion to RM12 billion now,” he said.

He said Abang Johari has also received accolades, recognition, and support from home and abroad for optimising efforts in combating the challenges of climate change while leveraging Sarawak’s own resources towards embracing a green economy.

Idris, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Information chief, said Abang Johari’s championing of Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63) showed the true grit of his leadership.

“Sarawakians, by and large, look up to our political leaders, especially our YAB Premier,” he stressed.

“All these speak of how efficient he is compared to many in the Semananjung (Peninsular Malaysia) that the writers might seem to adore.”

Idris cited an article that painted ill of Sarawak and its leaders, which he said sought to cause insecurity and unease in the minds of the people, especially those naive about politics.

“He must have gotten his ideas and imagination in writing that very rude and lousy article from a devil, as he has nothing better to write.

“It is shameful to see such a write-up that has so much ‘poison’ in it that its clearly intended to cause pernicious effects of destabilising the harmony in Sarawak particularly and Malaysia generally,” he said.