Insufficient Marris funds, SMC calls for additional allocation from elected reps

SIBU (May 29): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) seeks elected representatives’ cooperation to provide the council additional funding through their Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) funds.

Its chairman Clarence Ting cited insufficient funding had posed a challenge for the council to carry out infrastructure and maintenance works in all areas of the city.

According to him, the council received a much lower allocation this year from the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) Funds at RM26 million.

“Our Marris funds this year is only RM26 million, and out of this, we have reserved RM2 million for drain repair works, and almost RM11 million to repair 59 roads in Sibu,” he said.

“The rest are for grass cuttings, clearing of drains and so forth.”

“The contractors’ contract is on a yearly basis and services fee will vary each year, and you have to understand that the area we have to maintain is also getting bigger, so it is not really enough,” he explained.

Meanwhile, on another development, Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee deputy chairman Augustine Merikan said that the renovation works for the Permai Lake Garden Food Court is now 85 per cent complete.

“We expect to have the newly renovated food court to be officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas this June 29,” he announced.