JCI Sibu Zone delegates to represent Sarawak at national convention in KK

SIBU (May 29): Three Junior Chamber International (JCI) Sibu Zone delegates will represent Area Sarawak at the JCI National Convention in Kota Kinabalu in October.

The trio emerged triumphant at the 2024 JCIM Area Sarawak Convention in Miri recently.

JCI Sibu Zone said Elden Lau from JCI Sibu won the parliamentary quiz contest while teammate Alexius Alfred Ting triumphed in the Malay public speaking competition.

JCI Seduan’s Kong Ling Ling won the Mandarin public speaking competition.

“Their achievements extended beyond the winners’ podium, with several notable accomplishments and recognition including top 10 first-timer (JCI Seduan – Sim Chung Hua), Best Recruitment & Retention Plan (JCI Sibu), Top five most supportive local organisations for the 366 Programme (JCI Sibu), Outstanding JCI Junior Programme (JCI Junior SMK Sacred Heart), Most Outstanding JCI Junior Club President (JCI Junior SMK Sacred Heart – Christine Chieng), Outstanding JCI Junior Member (JCI Junior SMK Sacred Heart – Howard Hii) and SDG Hunt 5th place (JCI Seduan),” JCI Sibu Zone said in a statement.

It said the chosen theme for the convention ‘Value Leads, Impact Acts’, perfectly emphasised the importance of values in leadership and the profound impact they can have on the community.

The three-day programme included competitions such as debate, public speaking, parliamentary quiz, talent night, E-Sport competition, and workshops covering AI Digital Marketing, Cultural Workshop, Recruitment and Retention Clinic, and Money Matters.

JCI Sibu Zone said the achievements of the delegates not only bring honour to their respective chapters but also inspired aspiring leaders across Sarawak to reach greater heights.

“With their unwavering dedication and commitment to service, the champions of the Sibu Zone are poised to make a significant impact on the national stage, carrying with them the hopes and aspirations of their local communities,” added the statement.