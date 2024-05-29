Jobless man fined RM2,000 for hitting sister with blunt object in Kuching

KUCHING (May 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined an unemployed man RM2,000 in default three months in jail for hitting his sister with a blunt object.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi imposed the fine on Masnizam Mas Shakawi after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code which provides for an imprisonment term for up to one year or a fine or both.

He committed the offence in a house at Kampung Gita Laut here on May 21, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, Masnizam flew into a fit of rage and hit his sister’s head with a blunt object when she confronted him for wearing her husband’s trousers.

As a result of the assault, his sister sustained soft tissue injury over her right shoulder and right temporal hematoma.

A police report was lodged and Masnizam was arrested on May 24, 2024.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Masnizam was unrepresented by legal counsel.