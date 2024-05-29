JPJ officers to go undercover to ensure adherence to traffic rules during Gawai, says S’wak LPKP chief

KUCHING (May 29): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will deploy undercover officers on public transport for spontaneous and random spot checks to ensure compliance with traffic regulations during the upcoming Gawai festival.

In disclosing this, Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (LPKP) chairman Michael Kong said this initiative aims to prevent flouting of road regulations.

“LPKP Sarawak welcomes such initiatives as they ensure the safe operation of all 355 bus operators in Sarawak and safeguard the safety of all passengers,” said Kong in a statement today.

Additionally, the National Anti-Drug Agency will conduct checks on drivers, and JPJ will inspect vehicles.

Kong emphasised on the requirement for two drivers to alternate on long-distance journeys (more than 300km or four hours) to prevent fatigue.

Earlier, Kong visited Kuching Sentral to oversee the bus terminal’s operations ahead of the festive season.

He was accompanied by LPKP Sarawak deputy director Razami Mohamad Jamali and other officials from both LPKP Sarawak and JPJ Sarawak.

During the visit, Kong noted that the air conditioning at Kuching Sentral was not functioning and requested the management to address this issue for passenger comfort.

Kong also informed bus operators that LPKP Sarawak would expedite the application process for additional licenses if more buses are needed to meet increased demand during the festive season.

LPKP Sarawak, said Kong, will continue to monitor all bus operators to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

With the festive season approaching, he said that public transport becomes a vital lifeline for many Sarawakians returning to their hometowns, particularly in rural areas.

Hence, the demand for express buses and rental cars is notably high during this period.