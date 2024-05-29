Kenyalang Smart City to have big impact on tourism in Miri, says Abd Karim

MIRI (May 29): The development of the Kenyalang Smart City will have a very big impact on tourism in Miri, said Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the development of the smart city augurs well for economic growth from the spin-offs especially in the tourism sector in the northern region of Sarawak.

“Kenyalang Smart City definitely has a very big impact on tourism as Miri is so ideally situated, with Mulu National Park as one of the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Site heritage sites,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the opening ceremony of the Kenyalang Smart City Summit here today.

Abdul Karim said the Miri City Council has managed the city well as political stability and security in the state are the pull factors in attracting investors and tourists here.

“Miri also has good connectivity and this augurs well for the city’s progress,” he added.

Besides that, he said the return of Shell head office to Miri and it’s proximity to Brunei are also catalyst of further developments here.

“Miri has all these, and that is why personally I see with the development of the Kenyalang Smart City coming to Miri, that will be another step forward,” he said.

He believes that the developer has already studied all the factors before bringing up the proposal to the government.

He assured that the state government will support any ventures and offer incentives needed to make it successful.