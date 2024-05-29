Kuching Hakka Christian Association receives MRP grant of RM20,000

KUCHING (May 29): Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap handed over a Minor Rural Project (MRP) allocation of RM20,000 to the Kuching Hakka Christian Association at their office located at RH Commercial Centre, BDC here yesterday.

In a statement issued by his service centre, it said the grant was meant to assist and support the association in carrying out more community and welfare activities.

During the handover ceremony, Yap requested a brief report from the association detailing how the fund would be utilised.

Adding on, he reaffirmed his commitment to using his annual MRP grant to support all religious bodies within his constituency.

“When people come together, they learn from one another and develop a deeper understanding for diversity leading to a more inclusive and equitable society.

“This is essential for building a better future through the continuous inclusive progress and development of Sarawak under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” it said in the statement.