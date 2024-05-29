Kuching’s iconic White Cat statue dressed up in eco-friendly deco for Gawai

KUCHING (May 29): Kuching’s iconic White Cat statue is set to embrace the joyous atmosphere of the Gawai Dayak celebration after receiving a special festive makeover.

The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has partnered with Sar-Alam Indah (SAI) to adorn the iconic statue with innovative eco-friendly decorations that celebrate the rich tapestry of racial harmony and cultural diversity.

For the up-coming Gawai celebration, SAI has crafted from recycled tyres the ‘kliau’ or ‘terabai’ which represents a traditional shield used by the Dayak of Borneo.

Accompanying this symbolic piece are gongs crafted from a combination of recycled tyres and light bulbs.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, and several councillors had a lighting-up ceremony at the statue tonight.

Dr Sim said the dressing up of the cat statue for every festive season is a conscious effort to show unity and that everyone respects each other, which is the basis of Sarawak.

“Even in nation building, it is so important that all races and religions need to come together, publicly and privately as in visiting our friends and open houses.

“We are united because on every occasion, we find excuses to come together, which is what people admire about us,” he said when met by reporters.

Meanwhile, Wee said Gawai Dayak is important as it shows gratitude and appreciation for the gods and the nature for the harvest.

He said it is not only celebrating the festive season but also learning the true meaning, appreciating, and showing gratitude to what the government has done for us.

“I am sure in the next five to 10 years, we are going to achieve more. It may not be now, but for our next generations.

“So for all of us, we appeal to every Sarawakian, to support Sarawak,” said Wee.