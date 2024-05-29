LPPKN clinic safe avenue for men with fertility issues, says board chairwoman

KUCHING (May 29): Men suffering from fertility problems are advised to seek treatment at the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) men’s wellbeing clinic.

In making this call, its chairwoman Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim assures all that the LPPKN does not only focus on the well-being of women, but that of men as well.

“We know that there are couples who have been married for a long time, but not yet blessed with children.

“This may be due to certain fertility issues.

“In this regard, we cannot only focus on treating women, as men also need to be given attention.

“Therefore, LPPKN currently also provides fertility treatment for men,” she said at the opening ceremony for the state-level Mother’s Day 2024 celebration, held in conjunction with the Women’s Reproductive Cancer Awareness Programme (WCaRe) at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak here yesterday.

The event, organised by LPPKN Sarawak with support from various public and private agencies in the state, gathered a total of 400 mothers.

On the Mother’s Day celebration, Rohani said it meant to show appreciation to the mothers, especially the full-time housewives taking care of their households.

“This year, the main focus of the Mother’s Day celebration is ‘Emotionally Prosperous Mothers’.

“This coincides with the direction of LPPKN towards strengthening the family institution and appreciating mothers’ sacrifices.

“It also aims to give full attention to meet the psychological needs and emotional well-being of mothers,” she added.

Rohani said with a stable state of mind, mothers would have the strength to handle stress well, work productively and be able to contribute to the well-being of their families, and society as a whole.

“Based on LPPKN Sarawak records from 2020 to 2023, a total of 285 women had come forward to seek counselling services.

“The ‘Mind Therapy Programme’, which aims to empower Malaysians and cultivate their skills in managing stress more effectively, has also benefitted 300 women,” he said.

Rohani called for more women who might need counselling to seek help or treatment through the counselling services provided by LPPKN or any clinic or hospital.

They should also call Talian Kasih via 15999 for further assistance.