Man fined RM1,200 for hitting six-year-old nephew with rubber hose in Kuching

KUCHING (May 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,200 in default three months’ jail for hitting his six-year-old nephew with a rubber hose.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi imposed the sentence against Tan Kay Chai, 35, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment term of up to one year, or a fine, or both.

Tan committed the offence at a house at Jalan Stephen Yong here between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on March 13.

Based on the facts of the case, on March 14, the victim’s older brother sent a WhatsApp message to their father (complainant) saying Tan had beaten the victim using a rubber hose.

Since their divorce, the complainant and his ex-wife had been taking turns to care for their children according to a court order.

At the time of the incident, the children were being looked after by the complainant’s ex-wife’s family.

Upon receiving the news that the victim had been beaten by Tan, who is the husband of the complainant’s ex-wife’s sister, the complainant lodged a police report that led to Tan’s arrest on March 16.

The investigation found that the incident was witnessed by the victim’s older brother.

The beating left bruises on the victim’s back.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Tan was unrepresented by legal counsel.