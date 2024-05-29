PDP Kapit brings festive goodies to town cleaners

KAPIT (May 29): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Kapit handed over festive goodies to the town cleaners on Tuesday.

The goodies were received by seven town cleaners from PDP Kapit deputy chairman Ma Tian Ho during a simple ceremony.

He explained the goodies were donated by entrepreneur Ma Young Zhe, who is also a PDP Kapit member.

“In appreciation for the tireless efforts of the town cleaners, who braved through sunshine and rain, to keep the town clean, we have handed over these goodies and wish them a happy Gawai Dayak celebration,” he said.