Photography contest aims to highlight beauty, cultural diversity of Sarawak

SIBU (May 29): The beautiful scenery and cultural diversity of Sarawak will be the centre of attraction with the launch of ‘Sarawak Colourful Photography’ contest.

Organised by the Photographic Society of Sibu (PSS) and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts (MTCP), this contest aims to highlight the heritage and natural wonders of the region through photography.

According to PSS president Peter Lee, MTCP has once again allocated funds under ‘Culture, Arts and Heritage Facilitation Fund’ meant for this contest.

“This contest is open to all Malaysians. There are five categories: ‘Culture’, ‘Adventure’, ‘Nature’, ‘Food’, and ‘Festivals’ – all grouped as CANFF.

“It offers a cash prize of RM3,000 for first place, RM2,000 for second place, RM1,000 for third place, and 10 consolation prizes worth RM200 each.

“We welcome all photography enthusiasts to join, and encourage them to capture the diversity and charms of Sarawak,” he said during a press conference here yesterday.

Lee said participants could send entries from now until June 28.

“Each entry must portray the beauty of Sarawak.

“Registration can be made via https://pss1952.org/.

“PSS hopes that MTCP would continue to promote Sarawak’s tourism and cultural heritage through the art of photography,” he added.