Robbery happened in Perak, not in Tawau – police

TAWAU (May 29): A robbery which went viral on video did not happen in Tawau.

Police have opened an investigation after calling up 10 individuals following the dissemination of fake information.

Tawau OCPD Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Hussin said the video claimed two individuals armed with machetes tried to rob a group of people at a house in Taman Berjaya.

“It is not true and has caused alarm in the local community,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The video clip taken from a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera was uploaded to Facebook on the ‘Tawaukini’ account together with the words ‘Taman Berjaya Tawau, 10 cases like this in a month, be careful everyone’. However, the incident did not occur in Tawau but in Ayer Tawar, Perak on May 20.

“The dissemination of the fake statement and video caused concern and panic among the public. The investigation is being carried out under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” he added.

Eight men and two women aged between 20 and 69 had been called up to give their statements regarding the case.

Those found guilty under Section 505 of the Penal Code can face up to two years in prison and fined or both.

“I remind the community not to make statements on social media without checking the validity of the news … always check from official or reliable sources,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have arrested an Indonesian man and seized six plastic packets containing 4.57 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu hidden in four bags at the old harbour public jetty at 12.30pm on Monday.

Jasmin said the 25-year-old man, a farm labourer, was believed to have obtained the drugs worth RM274,320, which were sent to Tawau via land route and were set to be smuggled to a neighbouring country.

“The suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

He added that in almost five months, police had also seized a total of 19.5kg of drugs in the Tawau district.