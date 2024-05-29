Rohani urges more women to seek mental health treatment

KUCHING (May 29): Dato Sri Rohani Abdul Karim urged more women to come forward to seek help or get treatment for their mental health during the inaugural state-level Mother’s Day celebration organised by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) at the State Library Auditorium yesterday.

In making this call, the LPPKN president stated that this year’s celebration, themed ‘Terima KASIH Ibu’ (Thank You, Mother), is to express appreciation to mothers, especially full-time homemakers, for maintaining the well-being of their families.

“This year, the main focus of the celebration is ‘Ibu Sejahtera Emosi’ (Emotionally Well Mother). This aligns with LPPKN’s direction in enhancing care industry initiatives and strengthening family institutions by appreciating the sacrifices of mothers while fully-attending to their psychological needs and emotional well-being,” she said.

Based on LPPKN Sarawak’s records from 2020 to 2023, some 285 women have sought counselling services on various family issues.

Rohani also referenced the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023, revealing that one million or 4.6 per cent of Malaysians over the age of 15 experience depression, which is double the amount compared to 2019.

The survey additionally shows that those aged 16 to 19 are the most affected and that nearly half of this group have thought about self-harm or suicide.

Hence, LPPKN initiated the mind therapy programme, aimed at empowering Malaysians and fostering their skills in managing stress more effectively, which had also benefited 300 women.

Rohani stressed the need to eradicate the stigma that ‘only mental patients need to see a counsellor or psychiatrist’, emphasising that counselling is not just for recovery but goes beyond that.

She encouraged women who are in need of counselling to visit LPPKN, a clinic and hospital, or contact the ‘Talian Kasih’ helpline at 15999.

The event also saw former Serakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Kuching branch chairperson Monica Sita Gaik receiving ‘Anugerah Inspirasi Ibu’ for her contribution to society.

Also present was LPPKN Sarawak director Shahriah Saharom.