SMC to confiscate old, damaged tableware from coffee shops

SIBU (May 29): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has warned all coffee shop operators to replace their old and damaged tableware or face action from next month.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting said old plates, bowls, cups, and utensils must be changed.

“Council encourages all the coffee shop operators to change their old plates, bowl, cups, especially those that have stains and are already discoloured or chipped plates and cups. If you do not do that, public health will come and confiscate your things.

“The officers will not give warnings; they will just take away. All those discoloured bowls, cups, plates, and utensils are very unhealthy,” he said in his opening address at SMC’s full council meeting today.

Ting also requested coffee shop operators to stop using single-use plastic straws as the council’s no plastic straw policy is still in effect.

“I’ve been informed and I also met a few that some coffee shops are using back the plastic straws and if the council sees it, we will confiscate,” he added.