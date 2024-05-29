State judokas Ko Jia and Ashley finish on top at Sukan Bakat

SIBU (May 29): Sarawak returned with two gold and four bronze medals from the Sukan Bakat cum Junior Judo Championships which ended in Melaka last weekend.

Sukan Bakat is a talent development event aimed at those aged 13 to 17 with potential to be called up to represent Malaysia.

Rising stars 15-year-old Leng Ko Jia and Ashley Tan, 13, did not disappoint when they both nailed gold medals. Leng, who is bound for the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma), won the 63kg cadet event while Ashley powered her way to the gold in the 52kg youth category, winning all her bouts in less than a minute each.

The four bronze medallists from the cadet section were Gladys Hiu (44kg), Carmen Lee Jia Wen (48kg), Lee Yi Han (63kg) and Lau Swee Hung (81kg).

Last year, Sarawak returned with one gold from Leng and a bronze in Terengganu.

Sarawak Judo Association (PJS) secretary Ngiam Sze Yuan said the Melaka result was beyond expectation, though there was still room for improvement.

He was particularly impressed with Leng’s performance and commended the determination exhibited in all her fights.

“This is the kind of fighting spirit and commitment we need in any championship if we are to dream of sailing to the top,” he said.

He also spoke with optimism about the bronze medalists, saying they just need to be given an extra push … (to) achieve much better results.”

The latest exploits by the state judokas followed the success in March at the National Junior Championships when Leng picked up two gold medals in the 70kg junior and cadet categories. Two other gold medals were obtained by Ashley Tan (52kg) and Tan Xin Hung (90kg).