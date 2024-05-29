SUPP Bawang Assan team assists elderly women apply for welfare aid

SIBU (May 29): A Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan team led by Kevin Lau visited two relatives from Bawang Assan yesterday to help them apply for financial aid from the Welfare Department (JKM).

They are Pula Ja’ir of Nanga Tutus, aged 61, and Pawak Gangap of Sungai Sebedil, aged 80, and both are now staying at Jalan Sentosa Berak 2A, off Salim Road here.

During the visit, Lau and his service team passed them the financial aid application forms from the department.

“Both of them need to go for medical check-ups at Sibu Hospital to certify that they are eligible for the financial aid,” said Lau.

“With the certification from the doctors, they could submit the forms to the Welfare Department.

“Both are weak and are on wheelchairs. One already has a wheelchair.

“We donated another wheelchair during our visit to them on Tuesday.”

Lau added that Pula could not consume solid food.

“He has to be fed milk via tube.

“We hope with the financial aid from JKM Sarawak, they would have better days ahead,” said Lau.