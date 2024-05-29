Tanjong Batu rep: Transform abandoned area in Taman KMD into functional playground park

BINTULU (May 29): Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang has called upon the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) landscaping and maintenance team to transform the abandoned area in Taman KMD into a functional playground park for the residents of the area.

“Please come up with a solution and give this place a fresh look – a park with good landscaping – for the residents in Taman KMD and the surrounding areas,” he told reporters after visiting the area yesterday.

Pang expressed his dissatisfaction with the partial maintenance work carried out by the relevant authority in the affected area earlier.

“This area has been abandoned for quite some time. As you can see, there are tall bushes and trees.

“These trees need to be cut down because the tree roots have penetrated into the people’s houses, and the Sesco cables have also been affected,” he said.

Pang said he had been told by the relevant authority that the team would return after Gawai for cleaning and maintenance work.

“So today, I brought my own team to remove the waste and an excavator to clear the drain,” he added.

Pang said although the taller wild grass in the area has already been cleared by the relevant authority, more work needs to be done to transform the area.

He believes that with proper and regular maintenance by the relevant authority, the place can be transformed into a beautiful playground for the community.