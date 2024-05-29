‘Ultraman Taro’ finds love in Miri

MIRI (May 29): A cosplay wedding here has grabbed the attention of the guests and netizens where the groom turned up as Ultraman Taro superhero in a video that went viral on social media last Sunday.

A video saw the groom Mohamad Zulhafizie Senin, 26, wearing a proper replica of the Ultraman Taro costume during his wedding with Nur Qayyimah Ahmad Rosli, 29.

“My wife and I are both cosplay hobbyists, and when we first met, I once asked her if she would accept it if I were to wear an Ultraman costume (at the wedding), then she said yes,” the Miri Community College interior design lecturer told Utusan Borneo when contacted.

“After that, I immediately ordered the Ultraman Taro costume from Indonesia with the cost of more than RM2,000 including delivery,” he added.

“We also discussed with my family and my wife’s family if I can wear the costume during the wedding, and Alhamdulillah, both sides of the family agreed,” he said.

Their marriage solemnisation was held at a mosque here on May 25 and the wedding was on May 26.

Mohamad Zulhafizie said he still kept to tradition by wearing a full Baju Melayu set in the first segment of the wedding, and only changed to the Ultraman costume for the second segment.

“My wife and I wanted to do something different as well as celebrate and delight the guests who are present, especially the children.

“The guests, including family members and cosplay friends and fans, did not know my plan to wear the Ultraman costume.

“They were all surprised when I came out in the costume,” he said.

When asked about some negative comments on social media following the viral video of the wedding, he said that did not affect him.

“Many positive and negative comments were received after the video went viral. However, my wife and I are determined to ignore the negative comments and focus on doing what makes us both happy in the future.

“What is important is that family members, guests present at the ceremony, cosplay fans and those who watch the video on social media were happy and wished us both happiness,” he said.

Mohamad Zulhafizie started delving into the cosplaying hobby in 2014, and has participated and won in several cosplay competitions.