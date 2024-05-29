Uphold, preserve your cultural festivals, Kayan folks reminded

BELAGA (May 29): Cultural celebrations such as the ‘Lamei Do Ledoh’ actually empower the Kayan community, says Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon.

“The Kayan tribe, as part of the Orang Ulu ethnic group, is a minority whose number is very small compared to other races in Sarawak, and Malaysia in general,” he said in his speech for the ‘Lamei Do Ledoh’ for Sungai Asap sub-district level in Uma Bawang, Sungai Asap here recently.

“Thus, it is important for us (the community) to be united, in one heart and in one accord, so that our voices, demands and goals can be heard by the higher authorities,” he said in a report by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

Chukpai said through unity, all Orang Ulu communities could achieve great potential in various fields.

“Traditional arts and culture reflect our identity and uniqueness, and through the hosting of this festival, we hope that this cultural heritage could be preserved for the future generations,” he said.

Visitors to the ‘Lamei Do Ledoh’ were treated to the traditional dance performances, folks’ games, a spread of authentic food, and a handicrafts exhibition, leading to the event’s highlights: the ethnic beauty pageants, ‘Keligit’ (women) and ‘Belawan’ (men).

Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Sarawak Datuk Liwan Lagang, who performed the event’s closing ceremony, highlighted the festival’s role in keeping the Kayan culture and traditions alive, as well as in promoting them to the outside world.

The Belaga assemblyman said it was very pleasant to see each group from the Kayan longhouses along Sungai Asap perform the traditional dances such as ‘ngajat’ (men) and ‘datun julud’ (women) during the festival.

“Such cultural showcase serves to promote cultural awareness as the whole world can watch their performances via social media,” he said.

The ‘Lamei Do Ledoh’ is usually celebrated in April, and originally, it meant as a celebration to give thanks to the Kayan goddess for a good harvest.

The festival has since been integrated as part of the Orang Ulu’s Gawai celebration, together with the hosting of the ‘Keligit Do Ledoh’ and ‘Belawan Do Ledoh’ ethnic pageants.

This year’s Keligit Do Ledoh crown went to Tening Mujah from Uma Bawang, who was also named ‘Miss Photogenic’.

Aryinnie Azira, also from Uma Bawang, was the first runner-up and the ‘Miss Talent’ title winner, while the second runner-up was Jeslyviana Livan Aging from Uma Juman.

This year’s Belawan Do Ledoh was Harry Batok Emut, who was also the crowd’s favourite; thus earning him the ‘Mr Favourite’ title.

The respective runners-up were Dalvin Palong of Uma Daro and Malpin Ating of Uma Juman.