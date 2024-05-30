Abdul Karim: Great British Circus S’wak debut shows state in eyes of the world

KUCHING (May 30): Events such as the debut of the Great British Circus in Sarawak show that Sarawak is in the eyes of the world, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said apart from coming up with international music events, events like the circus will be entertaining for families and believed it would be much welcomed by Sarawakians.

“We are going to have the Rainforest World Music Festival in June, so it’s nice during that time we will get a lot of people to come for the music festival and at the same time, we will also have the circus.

“It will definitely contribute to the economy — when people congregate in one place, it will lead to entrepreneurs setting up food trucks and that will also benefit those coming in from outside Sarawak,” he told a press conference at Baitulmakmur Building here today.

The world-famous Great British Circus will have its first show in Kuching from June 8-July 14 at the Sarawak State Stadium, followed by Miri from July 26-Aug 25.

Adding on, Abdul Karim said this is a time for both city folks and visitors to be entertained, as it has been years since a circus has performed in Sarawak.

He said his ministry will also assist the circus’ event organisers if they wish to perform elsewhere in Sarawak, such as Sibu.

“We’re happy to welcome the circus to Sarawak. My ministry is supporting it. It’s been a long time since I last went to the circus and we are happy to see the Great British Circus is in town.

“Young people can take a break from an overly gadget-centric environment to be part of an in-person experience. We are very lucky this time around because this is quite a renowned circus,” he said.

Meanwhile, founder of the Great British Circus Kiril Kirilov said Sarawak was selected as the venue because it offers the best places for outdoor events.

“We’re happy to come to Sarawak at a time when the state is developing so many events. Sarawak at the moment is a location which highlights outdoor events and is probably the best place at the moment in the whole of Malaysia for outdoor events; and we would be a part of that.

“We would like to bring the circus to everyone and that’s why we are looking into going to Sibu if it’s possible with the ministry’s assistance,” he said.

On the circus act, Kirilov said the two-hour show would feature various acts including comedy, acrobatics, dance, songs and extreme acts.

“Our performers come from over 10 countries — one of them is even a Sarawakian,” he said.