ACS calls for all to join Gawai celebration, strengthen bonds of unity

KUCHING (May 30): The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) has called on everyone to join the Dayak community in celebrating Gawai.

ACS chairman, the Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute, said by doing so “we can strengthen our bonds of friendship, harmony, and unity as we appreciate our different ethnic and religious backgrounds”.

He pointed out that Gawai by its very nature is a thanksgiving celebration.

“Indeed, we each have many reasons to be thankful to the Almighty God, for the blessings received as well as for the blessings promised. Gawai is also an opportune time to renew and strengthen family relations,” he said.

“The longstanding and unique tradition of open-house and ‘ngabang’ is a special gift of generosity and hospitality that we especially share in Sarawak.”

Danald said Sarawak can continue to lead the way in promoting and fostering mutual understanding, respect, and acceptance, all of which are important ingredients for national unity.

“The Association of Churches in Sarawak would like to offer a prayerful, warmest greetings to all Dayaks on the auspicious celebration of Gawai Dayak,” he said.

“May you all have a wonderful and blessed Gawai Dayak. Gayu Guru, Gerai Nyamai. Amen. God bless.”