Anglican Church proclaims new St Augustine’s Mission District in Mambong

KUCHING (May 29): The Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, which is known as the Diocese of Kuching, proclaimed the new St Augustine’s Church Mission District in Mambong on Sunday.

Bishop Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute made the proclamation during a special elevation service, which coincided with the feast day of St Augustine of Canterbury.

Some 800 parishioners attended the service.

“As a Mission District, you will have your own priest to take care of the pastoral needs of the parishioners and to lead in the works of mission and evangelism, as well as in serving the community,” said Danald.

“In creating this new Mission District, our prayer is that there will be a greater sense of belonging to the one Church family where friendship and opportunities to make a difference will further develop. We trust that everyone will do their part so that the dream and aspiration of becoming a full-fledged parish can be realised soon.”

The elevation seeks to create more mission districts to develop St Augustine’s into a full-fledged parish to meet the needs of parishioners through pastoral ministry.

At present there are 3,570 parishioners from St Augustine’s Church, Mambong; St Francis’ Chapel, Petag; St Monica’s Chapel, Bangau; St Alban’s Chapel, Sitang; as well as the surrounding villages including Kampung Sikog, Kampung Simboh, and Kampung Pesa.

The new mission district previously came under St Paul’s Parish in Bunuk.