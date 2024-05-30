Australia ‘deeply concerned’ by Hong Kong subversion verdicts

SYDNEY (May 30): Australia voiced “strong objections” and deep concern over the convictions of 14 Hong Kong democracy campaigners on subversion charges Thursday, vowing to raise the fate of a condemned Australian at the “highest levels”.

“We are deeply concerned by the verdicts handed down today,” Foreign Minister Penny Wong said, “including a guilty verdict for Australian citizen Mr Gordon Ng”.

“The Australian Government raises consular and human rights concerns directly with the Hong Kong and Chinese governments regularly and at the highest levels. We will continue to do so, including in the case of Mr Ng,” Wong said.

A Hong Kong court found 14 people guilty of subversion on Thursday in the biggest case against pro-democracy campaigners since China imposed a national security law to crush dissent.

The 14, along with 31 others who pleaded guilty, could face life in jail, with sentencing expected later this year.

“Australia has expressed our strong objections to the Hong Kong authorities on the continuing broad application of national security legislation to arrest and pressure pro-democracy figures, opposition groups, media, trade unions and civil society,” Wong said.

“We know that the application of these laws also has implications for individuals outside of Hong Kong, including in Australia.” — AFP