Dayak leaders to host Gawai Dayak open house at BCCK June 1

KUCHING (May 30): Dayak leaders led by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will jointly host a Gawai Dayak Open House on the first day of the celebration at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

The event would be held only on June 1 from 10am to 4pm and is open to members of the public.

Uggah in a statement yesterday said Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jafaar and his wife Toh Puan Datin Seri Fauziah Mohd Sanusi are among the guests expected to attend.

Also expected are Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Jumaani Tuanku Bujang and members of the state cabinet and their spouses and local dignitaries.

On another matter, Uggah said the Premier would be in Betong on June 5 for a Gawai Dayak ‘Ngabang’ (visit).

He said Abang Johari would arrive at the Dewan Sukan Tan Sri Stephen Kalong Ningkan at 11am for the ‘Ngabang’.

According to Uggah, this would be the first time that the Premier is making a Gawai Dayak visit to the division.

“More than 1,000 people from various state constituencies and Betong parliamentary constituency are expected to attend the gathering too.

“There will be cultural performances too by local groups during the event,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah in his brief Gawai Dayak message called on those driving home to their longhouses to drive carefully.

He said before leaving, they should check on the day’s weather condition.

“If rain is forecasted, all concerned should be cautious over the possible occurrence of flood or landslide.

“Equally important, please make sure your vehicles are in top running condition,” he said.