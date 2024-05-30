Dr Sim: Affin, MASwings acquisitions not under MA63 negotiations

KUCHING (May 30): The Sarawak government’s acquisitions of Affin Bank shares and MASwings are not included in the demands under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) negotiations, said Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“Some people in West Malaysia thought that we are demanding but we are paying, we are buying (for Affin Bank and MASWings) and it is commercial.

“Anyone can go and buy Affin Bank if you’ve got money. Sabah can go and buy; Selangor can go and buy; Johor can go and buy you know. We don’t stop other people from buying,” the Deputy Premier told reporters after the White Cat Statue Gawai Dayak lighting-up ceremony in Padungan, here last night.

Dr Sim explained the state government was initially only requesting for a licence from the federal government to operate its own flights.

“We just said give us the licence so we have our own flights and since our Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has decided, since you want the licence, then why not buy over MASwings.

“I want West Malaysia to understand that we are buying. You can pay also if you want to — not as if we get it for free,” he stressed.

On a new wave of Covid-19 cases detected in Singapore, which has direct flights to Kuching, Dr Sim said there is no need for drastic measures presently as the Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation.

He said living with the Covid-19 virus means everyone should test themselves and, if positive, visit the nearest clinic to get Paxlovid to help speed up recovery.