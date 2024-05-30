Drain clearing works at Jalan Ling Chu Ming in progress, says SUPP man

SIBU (May 30): The clearing of both sides of the drains at Jalan Ling Chu Ming in Bawang Assan commenced on Monday.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan Community Development team leader Kevin Lau thanked the Public Works Department (JKR) for their prompt response for this drain clearing project.

“Our team collected feedback from residents and submitted proposals for drainage cleaning to Sibu Public Works Department,” he said.

Lau and his team together with the contractor and those from JKR Sibu yesterday inspected the progress of the work.

“Jalan Ling Chu Ming is one of the main roads at Bawang Assan. The crops near the drain were impacted by floods brought on by the overgrown grass and weeds.

“Moreover, with the unpredictable weather and heavy downpour, the drain needs clearing to prevent further water stagnation,” he said.