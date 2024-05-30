Dressing up Padungan cat statue in Iban attire a taboo, says foundation

KUCHING (May 30): The Tun Jugah Foundation regards the move by the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) in dressing up the city’s iconic cat statue at Jalan Padungan here as a ‘taboo’.

In pointing this out, the foundation’s senior advisor cum researcher Dr Peter Mulok Kedit said it acknowledged that the initiative was meant to promote Gawai Dayak celebration.

“We thank the MBKS for promoting the Gawai Dayak by ‘dressing up’ the Jalan Padungan’s cat statue with the Iban’s ‘sirat’ (loin cloth) and ‘ketapu’ (headdress).

“Unfortunately, dressing up a cat in such an attire is a taboo, according to Iban traditional belief and customs,” said Dr Peter in a statement released today.

He stressed that Tun Jugah Foundation had to come out with the statement in view of its duty to preserve and protect the cultural integrity of the lban community.