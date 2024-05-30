Fire destroys six terraced houses in Miri, leaving 29 homeless

MIRI (May 30): A total of twenty-nine residents lost their homes when a fire razed six terraced houses at Taman Futee, Jalan Futee Utama here today.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operation Control Centre (PGO), they received a distress call about the fire at around 10.20am and immediately dispatched their teams to the scene.

The teams from Lopeng, Miri Central and Lutong fire stations were later assisted by the police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) and Sarawak Energy’s technical team.

“At the location, two additional hose and three nozzle flows were used to put out the fire on the front of the six houses, whereas four water hoses were used to extinguishe fire at the rear side of the houses,” said PGO.

The fire victims managed to escape unhurt and it was believed that some of the residents were not home as they had returned to their villages for the Gawai Dayak celebration.

Meanwhile, Miri Welfare Department is currently working to assist the victims for documentation on relief aid.

All victims were said to be temporarily staying at their relatives’ or friends’ house.

The cause and loss from the fire incident are still under investigation.