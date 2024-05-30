Google to invest RM9.4 bln in Malaysia to set up data centre and cloud region

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Global tech firm Google will be investing RM9.4 billion in Malaysia to house its first data centre and Google Cloud region, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today.

He said the investment will create 26,500 jobs across Malaysia, including in healthcare, education, and finance; which is expected to generate a total economic impact valued at RM15.04 billion.

“Google’s latest announcement on its RM9.4-billion investment in Malaysia will significantly advance the digital ambitions outlined in our New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030).

“The Google data centre and Google Cloud region in Greater Kuala Lumpur will empower our manufacturing and service-based industries to leverage AI and other advanced technologies to move up the global value chain, with an estimated economic impact valued at RM15.04 billion.

“We also welcome Google’s plan to help us develop a robust talent ecosystem by facilitating the growth of our people’s digital skills, businesses, and careers. As this attracts further investments, it will spur innovation and drive growth for organisations of all sizes.

“We are confident that Google’s partnership and continued investment will accelerate our nation’s digital transformation, contributing to the Madani vision towards a more prosperous, technologically advanced Malaysia,” he said in a statement. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME