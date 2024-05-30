JCI Miri wins eight awards at 2024 Area Sarawak

MIRI (May 30): The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Miri recently secured eight awards at the 2024 Area Sarawak held at a leading hotel here.

The awards won were ‘Inspiring Local President’ and ‘Most Participative President’ won by JCI Miri’s president Michelle Toh; ‘Mandarin Oregon Debate’ award won by Raymond Tie, Kho Yap Hong and Louise Toh; the first and second runner-ups for ‘Mandarin Public Speaking’ won by Ting Mei Na and Phang Siaw Min, respectively; ‘Most Impactful Project’ for a corporate visit to Trineken; as well as champion for Talent Battle and an E-sport contest.

Michelle, in a press statement released on Wednesday, expressed immense pride in the chapter’s accomplishments.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our members. This highlights our commitment to making a positive impact on our community through innovative projects and strong leadership,” she said.

She further said that JCI Miri is proud to be part of the JCI 2024 Area Sarawak Convention that brings together JCI chapters from across Sarawak, focusing on themes of leadership, innovation and community engagement.

JCI Miri’s participation and success, she added, underscores their position as a leading youth leadership organisation in the region.

It continues to encourage young people between the ages of 18 and 40 to join their ranks along with opportunities for personal development, community service and leadership training, as its mission is to empower young active citizens to create positive change in their communities.