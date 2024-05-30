JPJ issues 148 notices during operation at Jalan Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (May 30): The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 148 non-compliance notices to road users for various offences during an operation at KM18.5 Jalan Kuching-Serian yesterday.

In a statement today, JPJ said 31 personnel led by JPJ Sarawak deputy director Noraini Mohd Nawi checked 423 vehicles during the operation, which ran from 6pm until midnight.

“The main focus of the operation was to detect vehicles which have illegally installed high-intensity discharge (HID) or xenon headlights without filaments which includes two ballasts,” said the statement.

The statement said such lights could disrupt the vision of other road users due to excessive glare, especially to those coming from the opposite direction.

During the operation, JPJ also seized two motorcycles and two cars that had not renewed their road tax for over a year.

The operation also sought to increase compliance with road regulations as well as ensure vehicles are roadworthy and do not pose a danger to other road users during Gawai.

Additionally, the operation also sought to raise awareness among road users of safety and reduce the risk of accidents.