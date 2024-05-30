Kapit now a hive of activities in days ahead of Gawai

KAPIT (May 30): This town is now full of life as people are coming in ahead of the long weekend break ahead.

Those working in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri have begun arriving here, with their vehicles laden with festive goodies.

Some are going back to their home villages here, but there are also those just stopping over to rejuvenate before heading to their home settlements across the central region.

The bus station and chartered van stops across town are also full with travellers and their luggage.

It is learnt that the local operator has arranged for additional bus trips, covering the Sibu-Kapit route.

However, it goes without saying that with such a massive crowd, the traffic here has become congested.

Yesterday, vehicles were seen moving at a snail’s speed along the stretch between the traffic-light intersection at Sungai Kapit and the town-centre – a distance of around 3km.

“This normally quiet town becomes lively with the presence of such a crowd.

“Food and drinks outlet operators are enjoying brisk business, and so are the traders at the markets and the operators of the supermarkets.

“Still, the customers seem to be more prudent in their spending; perhaps, because of the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, and also because of rising prices of goods.

“It’s still lively, but our consumers now are more selective now in their spending,” said a local coffee shop owner Kimi Soon.

During an observation yesterday, there were customers crowding at the CCK Mart at Jalan Tiong Ung Hua, which was offering a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, eggs, frozen foods, and also preserved foods.