Kuching man gets 6 months’ jail for retaining stolen car belonging to Indonesian

KUCHING (May 30): The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced a 33-year-old man to six months in jail for dishonestly retaining a stolen car belonging to an Indonesian man.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Douglas Lim Aik Ann on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 411 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a jail term of between six months and five years, and a possible fine, upon conviction.

Lim committed the offence in Taman Hui Sing here at 12.53pm on April 4, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, the car owner lodged a police report on March 4, 2024 after his car, which had been parked at MJC, Batu Kawa, was believed to have been stolen.

The complainant had tried to look for his vehicle in the vicinity but to no avail.

The estimated loss was RM10,000.

Police eventually arrested Lim on April 4, 2024, after he was found to be driving suspiciously.

The investigation found that Lim was driving a stolen car which belonged to the complainant.

The chassis and machine numbers also matched the complainant’s stolen car.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin handled the prosecution while Lim was unrepresented by legal counsel.