Kuching police arrest foreigner, seize 2,438 grammes of drugs

KUCHING (May 30): A foreign woman was arrested by the police after 2,438.3 grammes of drugs believed to be ‘syabu’ worth RM78,016 was found in a hotel room at 3pm on May 29.

Kuching district deputy police chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement today said police raided the budget hotel at Jalan Rock and found the 37-year-old suspect inside.

“She also tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and ketamine,” Merbin said.

He said she will be under remand until June 6 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Merbin added the police are currently investigating the source of the seized drugs.

“We welcome any information from the public on any criminal activities, including drug-related crimes,” he said.