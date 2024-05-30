Lions clubs present aid to teen brain tumour patient in Sibu

SIBU (May 30): Lions Clubs under Lions International District 308-A2 have presented RM3,000 to brain tumour patient Mathius Ganai Nira.

District 308-A2 governor Kapitan Ronny Hiew said the donation for the 15-year-old came from their welfare fund and the private contributions of members.

“We managed to collect RM3,000 for Mathius to help him bear some of the treatment costs and daily expenses.

“We hope that this contribution will ease the burden of the family and we pray for speedy recovery for Mathius,” he said following the presentation on May 25 witnessed by Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Mathius’ mother Nuyih Nam shared that he had been suffering from the illness since he was nine.

“Because of his sickness, Mathius had to quit school because of his limited mobility and weakness. He could only go to school up until Form 1,” she said.

Nuyih, who is from Pedai, Kanowit, said Mathius just had his fourth surgery and will have a follow up examination at Sibu Hospital tomorrow.

Mathius receives monthly assistance from the Welfare Department under the People with Disabilities category.

Nuyih’s five-year-old son Edwin Austin has heart disease, while her two other children have no health issues.