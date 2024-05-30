MMEA detains tanker near Kuala Miri

MIRI (May 30): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a tanker at 2.1 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Miri yesterday morning after it failed to provide valid documentation.

MMEA Miri director Capt Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad the tanker was detained during Ops Permai 01/2019 and Op Tiris 3.0 along the Miri coastline.

“The tanker was detained on suspicion of an offence under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952 after failing to provide valid documentation; and under Control of Supplies Act 1963 for no providing any valid letter and Petroleum Development Act (PDA) certificate.

“The result of the inspection and search found that the tanker was operated by a skipper, who is a local Malaysian, and three Indonesian crew members,” he said.

The crew and the skipper were detained and escorted to the Miri vessel detention centre’s jetty for further action.

Mohd Khairol said MMEA is committed to enforcing the law and will not compromise with offenders.

For any complaints and emergencies at sea, the public can contact the Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) on 999 or the Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre on 085-418 204.

Additionally, complaints can also be directed to the Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432544 or 082-432016.