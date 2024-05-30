Motorcyclist killed in crash at Jalan Lundu-Sematan 

KUCHING (May 30): A male motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle accident at KM15 Jalan Lundu-Sematan around 8pm on Tuesday.

Lundu police chief DSP Damataries Lautin identified the deceased as Lim Lian Seen, 54, from Kampung Pueh, Sematan.

“The deceased was found by passing motorists in the middle of the road alongside his motorcycle,” Damataries said in a statement today.

He said the body is believed to have been driven over by a vehicle based on the visible injury marks.

“The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Lundu Hospital,” he added.

The body was later transported by police to the same hospital for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.