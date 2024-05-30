MP to follow up on balance of budget to fix condensation issues in Sibu Hospital

SIBU (May 30): Sibu MP Oscar Ling said he will follow up on the balance of the approved budget to fix the condensation issue in Wards 11 and 17 of the Sibu Hospital in the coming Parliament sitting.

“I will raise the matter in the coming Parliament sitting which is scheduled for the end of June.

“At the same time, I will also follow up on the budget of about RM2 million for renovation at Sibu Hospital to accommodate the refurbished MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) machine donated by Yayasan Jantung Sarawak,” Ling told The Borneo Post when contacted today on the status of the budget.

Meanwhile, Sibu Hospital board of visitors chairman Michael Lee on Tuesday said the hospital is waiting for the execution order to start repairs on the ceiling of its Ward 26 (pediatrics) to fix the condensation issue.

He said a budget of RM400,000 has been approved for the works.

Lee also hoped the Ministry of Health (MoH) would approve the budget and work execution order to resolve the same issues in Ward 11 and 17.

On Nov 14, 2023, Deputy Health Minister Dato Lukanisman Awang Sauni during a visit to the hospital said the federal government has approved the RM2 million to fix the affected ceilings.

The issue was first highlighted on Nov 12 last year by a concerned individual who wished to remain anonymous.

He had spotted a portion of the ceiling of Ward 26 was dripping with water and mould was growing in certain parts of the ceiling, and voiced concerns of bacterial infection due to the exposed portion of the ceiling.