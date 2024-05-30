National Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan contest awards 10 subsidiary titles

PENAMPANG (May 30): The 2024 National Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan’s Sodop Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan announced its 10 subsidiary title winners here last night.

The Tati Topiodo (Miss Natural Beauty) title went to Kemabong’s Richella Kan Siang Feng, while the Tati Tosuau (Miss Friendly) was won by Keningau’s Monicka Majin and the Tati Otoonong (Miss Calm) title went to Tenom’s Liane Melve Grace Lias.

The three winners each received a crown, sash, RM1,000, and a bouquet of flowers.

Kiulu’s Elldiwirna Saimen won Miss Sawit Kinabalu, Tongod’s Elviana Gunong received the title Miss Bold Pepsi, Membakut’s Nicole Lynn Maurice won Miss Imago, Kunak’s Feinny Khoo Kim Ni was declared Miss YumYeah Coffee, and Bandaraya KK’s Nurul Yanadido won the Miss Mantra Humanity title.

They also received a crown, sash, flower bouquet, and RM1,000 each.

The Basaan Tinandai Togingo was won by Pagalungan’s Sueillvindra Tangumoh and Basaan Tinunturu om Linangkit Notinagas 2024 went to Pitas Jetilyna Jenytah Juzin.

Both Sueillvindra and Jetilyna won a crown, sash, flower bouquet, and RM500 each.