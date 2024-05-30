Private unis gear up to meet demands of Sarawak’s green economy

KUCHING (May 30): As the green economy continues to expand in Sarawak, local higher learning institutions are stepping up to proactively prepare a new generation of skilled professionals.

Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus (Swinburne Sarawak) and Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia), among others, are leading the way by offering specialised programmes and initiatives to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary for careers in sustainable development and renewable energy.

Swinburne Sarawak has implemented a range of initiatives and programmes to meet the growing demand for manpower in the green economy.

According to Prof Jaka Sunarso, Director of the Research Centre for Sustainable Technologies (CST) at Swinburne Sarawak, these initiatives encompass undergraduate programmes in Engineering, Science, and Built Environment, along with postgraduate research programmes focusing on rural and urban development, smart agriculture, sustainable environments, and clean energy technologies.

“Our Undergraduate Engineering Programmes (Civil, Chemical, Electrical and Electronic, Mechanical, and Robotics and Mechatronics), Science Programmes (Biotechnology and Environmental Science), and Built Environment Programme (Construction Management) indirectly and directly address these aspects. Clean energy and environmental sustainability are embedded into most of the units in these programmes given their current relevance.

“For example, in Engineering Programmes, we have an Elective Unit EEE 40015 called Renewable Energy that can be undertaken by all Engineering students. This unit aims to introduce engineering students to renewable energy. This unit introduces different types of renewable and alternative energy sources, discuss their basic principles of operation, achievable efficiency, cost, and their effect on the environment.

“The impact of the new energy technologies on the environment, obstacles to their wide implementation in industrial and consumer applications, and the role of social attitudes and government planning, financial investments and incentives are also discussed,” Jaka told The Borneo Post in a recent interview in conjunction with the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition.

Swinburne Sarawak’s Associate Dean of External Engagement and Impact Assoc Prof Elammaran Jayamani added that every year, the university also organise Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Week with Industry Partners to raise awareness among students and staff about the United Nations SDGs. Their SDG Week has won the university’s VC Award 2022.

Additionally, they facilitate community-based Renewable Energy Projects, Seminars, Forums, and Exhibitions showcasing SDG-focused projects by both students and staff.

In supporting Sarawak’s Hydrogen Agenda, CST has collaborated with major industry players such as Sarawak Energy Development Corporation (SEDC) and Petronas.

Together, they have worked to deliver practical solutions, including guidelines and new technology implementations.

Notable collaborations include conducting a techno-economic study for a green hydrogen production plant in Kuching in 2021, and embarking on a Petronas-funded project with the National University of Singapore to develop new membrane technology for syngas production, commencing in 2022.

“Since 2017, CST has also worked on numerous research projects that convert oil palm biomass to fuels and value-added products through the thermochemical process such as wet torrefaction, pyrolysis and biorefinery.

“In addition, in alignment to Yayasan Sarawak’s ambition, CST has just begun its new research direction and experimental facilities in hydrogen energy research by kick-starting research projects in fuel cells and water electrolysis in our Chemical Engineering laboratories.

“Together with a few of my new postgraduates, we are looking to develop lower cost catalyst alternatives to precious metals for the reactions in low temperature fuel cells and water electrolysis units,” said Jaka.

Curtin Malaysia, meanwhile, has launched cutting-edge Bachelor of Engineering programmes in Energy Engineering and Mechatronic Engineering earlier this year.

These programmes align with Sarawak’s green energy goals and global technological trends, said the university’s Faculty of Engineering and Science dean Prof Tuong-Thuy Vu.

“A standout feature of our programmes is the inclusion of specialised teaching units focused on emerging technologies in sustainable energy production.

“Students will delve into green hydrogen production, exploring principles like Faraday’s Law and electrolysis techniques using renewable energy sources.

“Additionally, students will explore the applications, advantages and challenges associated with green hydrogen as a clean fuel alternative,” said Vu.

Curtin Malaysia’s commitment to advancing sustainable energy research is evident in its ongoing higher-degree research projects.

These include hydrogen production from water hyacinth and microalgae cultivation using palm oil mill effluents, and syngas enriched hydrogen production via hydrochar catalysts.

“One of the highlight research projects is being led by Assoc Prof John Lau Sie Yon and his team comprising Prof Garenth Lim King Hann, Assoc Prof Wee Siaw Khur, and Dr Jibrail Kansedo.

“Their research involves working on hydrogen production via bacterial fermentation using glucose for sustainable energy generation,” Vu explained.

Both universities emphasise practical, hands-on experiences to enhance students’ readiness for the workforce.

Swinburne offers industry-engaged learning through placements, capstone projects, and internships.

“Our students develop work-ready attitudes and professional experience through programmes like the Swinburne Sarawak Industry Immersion Programme and general internships,” noted Jaka.

Curtin Malaysia also integrates practical experiences into its curriculum.

“We will be conducting workshops on green hydrogen production targeting primary and secondary school students through initiatives like the STEM Trailblazers 2024 programme scheduled from July 12 to 13 this year.

“To engage with the wider community, our researchers are also actively delivering public lectures and scientific talks at both international and national conferences,” Vu mentioned.

To stay updated with emerging trends, both institutions maintain close collaborations with industry and continuously adapt their academic programs.

Swinburne’s CST takes a holistic approach, ensuring research projects generate not only academic outputs but also practical solutions for industries and communities.

Similarly, Curtin Malaysia’s focus on research in sustainable energy technologies ensures its programs are aligned with the latest advancements.

As the demand for skilled manpower in the green economy grows, local universities like Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus and Curtin University Malaysia are playing a crucial role in preparing the next generation of professionals to meet this need.

Through innovative programmes, industry collaboration, and hands-on learning, they are ensuring their graduates are well-equipped to drive the green economy forward.

For more information on the Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen (APGH) Conference & Exhibition 2024, go to www.hydrogenapac.com.