Pulapol Kuching invites entries for ‘Strongman’ event in June

KUCHING (May 29): The Police Training Centre (Pulapol) Kuching at Jalan Puncak Borneo will hold its inaugural Strongman Challenge Pulapol Kuching on June 15.

The event will feature the eight disciplines of Tyre flip (300kg), Truck Pull (8 tonnes), Farmer’s walk, Car Deadlift, Yoke walk, Atlas Stone, and Bearhug (60 litres).

Spokesman ASP Ricky Poh said it is open to the Sarawak police contingent as well as members of the public.

“We also would like to take the opportunity to foster closer relationships with members of the public through the event,” said Poh, who is president of the Sarawak Strongestman Association (SSA).

SSA will provide technical support for the competition.

Entry fees for the public, which is payable during registration on June 15, is RM30 per person.

The deadline to enter for police personnel is June 7.

Contact ASP Sura (013-5659366) or Insp Andrew (014-3560403).

There will be cash prizes for all winners.