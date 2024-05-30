Reps donate microwave oven to SGH Palliative Care Ward

KUCHING (May 30): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong today jointly donated a new microwave oven to the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Palliative Care Ward.

In a statement, Dr Yii said the donation comes after receiving several requests from patients’ families in the ward and the appliance was specifically for family members to heat up non-halal food so patients can enjoy hot meals at any time.

“Some patients’ families had informed Yong that the ward did not have a suitable microwave oven to heat up non-halal food and due to this, many family members who had to travel from afar, mostly from the low-income group, could only eat self-prepared food cold without any option to heat it up,” he said.

Dr Yii added his office also allocated some funds to the SGH Cancer Ward to upgrade some of their facilities, including the installation of curtains and upgrading of existing electrical equipment and other facilities.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker said he has been paying attention to medical welfare issues in his constituency since he was elected as an MP.

“SGH, as the leading hospital in Sarawak, must keep up in terms of hardware and software equipment and meet the advanced medical technology indicators so medical staff can work efficiently and therefore improving the quality of care for patients,” he said.

He said in 2023, he allocated RM200,000 through his constituency to improve the nursing services, medical equipment and supplies at SGH including pressure injury prevention equipment for patients, computers for head nurses and ergonomic chairs for nurses and medical staff.

He said two years ago, his office also allocated funds for the purchase of over 100 units of three-seater visitor chairs for SGH so patients and their families can wait for treatment in a comfortable environment.

“We will actively cooperate with the Health Ministry to continue to strive for the greatest benefits for SGH and government clinics in my constituency so people can enjoy high-quality medical and health services,” he added.