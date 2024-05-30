SABC appoints Australian High Commissioner as patron

KUCHING (May 30): The Sarawak Australia Business Chamber (SABC) has appointed the new Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Danielle Heinecke as its patron.

According to a statement, the appointment was made during a courtesy call by SABC members, led by its president Rodger Chan, at the Australian High Commission’s office in Kuala Lumpur on May 29.

During the meeting, SABC handed over the letter of appointment to Heinecke, formally welcoming her as its patron.

This move is part of the chamber’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and enhance trade relations between Sarawak and Australia.

Late last year, SABC also appointed Australian Deputy High Commissioner to Malaysia Simon Fellows as its vice patron.

During the courtesy call, SABC also extended an invitation to Heinecke to visit Sarawak and she accepted, planning a visit later this year.

“There exists a long-standing relationship between Sarawak and Australia dating back to World War II and the Colombo Plan. SABC aims to extend that relationship into enhanced trade and strengthen relations between Sarawak and Australia,” it said.

Also present at the courtesy call were SABC secretary general Jonathan Ngu, Fellows and other officials.