Sarawak-based Muay Thai phenom Jojo to face five-time WMF champ Duy Nhat on June 7

KUCHING (May 30): Seventeen-year-old Sarawak-based Muay Thai phenom Johan “Jojo” Ghazali will be facing his toughest opponent yet – five-time WMF Muay Thai Championship belt holder, Vietnamese Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat – at ONE 167 on June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

With five wins under his belt including four from a knockout, the undefeated Johan is confident that he can overcome Duy Nhat, who is 18 years older than him.

“Duy Nhat has versatile striking, and dangerous head kicks too. Those are the things which I should be aware of in the upcoming fight.

“I think I can overcome him with my youth, recovery, and strength. That is something that I hope to use when fighting him next month,” he told The Borneo Post.

Apart from being a five-time WMF Muay Thai Champion, Duy Nhat also won a gold medal in Muay Thai at the 2009 Asian Indoor Games as the first Vietnamese athlete to ever do so.

At One Championship, Duy Nhat recorded two wins by knockout and one loss. He lost to Denis “The Bosnian Menace” Puric from Bosnia and Herzegovina/Canada in the second round in December.

When asked about his own fighting style, Johan, who trains at Rentap Muaythai Gym here, described himself as an aggressive fighter who prefers a fast pace fight.

In his debut at One Championship in February last year, Johan knocked out Padetsuk Fairtek of Thailand in just 16 seconds in the first round.

And in his most recent fight in December last year, Johan floored Edgar Tabares of Mexico in 36 seconds in the first round.

He noted that Duy Nhat is somewhat technical and favours countering, but otherwise, they are similar in style.

“It shouldn’t be a problem for me… I can beat him. I believe that I can because I have what it takes to win,” Johan said confidently.

He nevertheless aims to entertain fans with his aggressive style, hoping to continue his rapid rise in the flyweight Muay Thai ranks and deliver another exciting performance.

Inspired by fighters like Seksan Or Kwanmuang, Johan hoped to achieve his goals by age 25 and then retire, recognising the risks involved in a prolonged fighting career.

“I believe that I can’t be doing this forever, so I aim to achieve my dreams as soon as I can and pursue other things that interest me in life,” he said.

One of his goals is to become the first Malaysian to win a world Muay Thai or kickboxing championship.

Additionally, he is eager to share his knowledge with his compatriots once his fighting career is over too.

Thus as he steps into the ring next month, Johan is not just fighting for a win but for his place in Muay Thai history and the future he envisions beyond the sport too.